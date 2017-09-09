BMC officials to counsel those living in unstable buildings to move out

Over 20 killed and many others feared trapped in a building collapse at South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar on Thursday morning. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Over 20 killed and many others feared trapped in a building collapse at South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar on Thursday morning. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

After the recent spate of building collapses, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has instructed all ward officers to send teams of officials to each dilapidated building in the city and encourage residents to evacuate. As part of the monthly review meeting, the civic chief also instructed additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal to chart out a detailed action plan based on the reports filed by ward officers of areas that saw heavy flooding on August 29.

According to civic officials, there are 642 dilapidated buildings in the city of which only 22 have been demolished. While another 120 have been vacated, most are either caught in litigation or pending with the advisory committee. In some cases, residents are refusing to vacate even after the BMC has disconnected water and electricity supply.

“The commissioner has instructed the ward officers to send a 3-4 member team to each of the buildings and conduct meetings with the office bearers and residents of the buildings. They need to educate them about the risks of living in such buildings and encourage them to vacate. They will have to prepare records of all these buildings and put up informative posters about them too,”said an official.

The official added that on Friday, reports on the causes of flooding in areas like Bandra, Hindmata and Sion were submitted by the assistant municipal commissioners of the wards concerned. The civic chief has ordered that a help desk be set up in each of the administrative wards for those who wish to inquire about ways of responsibly disposing their solid waste.

