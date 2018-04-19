BMC official suspended for allowing illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended an assistant municipal commissioner of C ward (Marine drive, Pydhonie) on Wednesday. (File) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended an assistant municipal commissioner of C ward (Marine drive, Pydhonie) on Wednesday. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended an assistant municipal commissioner of C ward (Marine drive, Pydhonie) on Wednesday — nearly a month before his retirement — for allowing an illegal construction of a nine-storeyed building. Jivak Ghegadmal’s retirement was due in May.

The move came after Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis had announced in the House on March 27 that Ghegadmal and two other designated officers would be suspended. “The action has been taken against Ghegadmal and two other officials in the case. Ghegadmal is due to retire in May 2018. However, this is a serious issue and action had to be taken against the three officials,” said Ajoy Mehta BMC commissioner.

As the civic body did not act even a fortnight after the CM’s announcement, the state urban development department had written to the BMC asking it to take action against the three officials.

