BMC notice to RJ: As support pours in, Mendonsa says she has ‘six more songs ready in my head’

RJ Malishka Mendonsa (Source: Twitter/@mymalishka) RJ Malishka Mendonsa (Source: Twitter/@mymalishka)

A day after the BJP and opposition parties slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for issuing a notice to radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa, support poured in for the RJ and her spoof video — which had mocked the BMC — on social media. Mendonsa responded by announcing on Twitter that she had six more songs ready for release.

After the BMC’s insecticide department issued a notice to Mendonsa on July 18 for a mosquito-breeding spot at her home, corporators from the BJP and the opposition had criticised the Shiv Sena and the civic administration for “unfairly targetting” her, and also demanded an enquiry into the matter. On Thursday, several people spoke out against the BMC for trying to ‘bully’ the RJ and lauded her efforts in highlighting issues such as potholes and poor roads through her video. Yuva Sena members had earlier demanded that the BMC file a defamation case against her.

Mendonsa, who is travelling, tweeted: “6 songs composed and ready in my head and they are NOT about New York. I’m a rapper now. Also a breeder apparently and back soon”.

The radio channel she represents put out another song on Thursday evening, criticising infrastructure in New Delhi and also making a point about a radio jockey’s freedom of expression.

Several prominent citizens jumped into the fray Thursday, including former AAP member Anjali Damania, who tweeted: “Malishka every word you said comes from the Mumbaikar’s heart. Thanks for having the spine against Shiv Sena and BJP”. Former Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi also posted a similar video on YouTube in an effort to show solidarity.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the BMC and Congress corporator, Ravi Raja, defended Mendonsa in a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta Thursday. Referring to the song, Raja in his letter said that Malishka hadn’t defamed the BMC but had simply expressed Mumbai’s current condition. “The BMC has issued a notice to her for mosquito-breeding spot and the administration should not take it seriously. I would request the BMC to not take any revengeful action against Malishka,” he said.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App