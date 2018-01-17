BMC nominates 34 fire officers to ensure fire safety compliance

The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress corporator Pramila Patil The by-election was necessitated after the death of Congress corporator Pramila Patil

Following the directions of municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta for setting up a ‘fire compliance wing’, the Mumbai Fire Brigade Tuesday nominated 34 fire officers across Mumbai for ensuring fire compliance of buildings and establishments. Officials from the civic body said the nominated officials are expected to coordinate with designated officers of wards for fire inspections and ensuring compliance according to the guidelines of Mumbai Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act. The designated officer, an assistant engineer of the building and factory department of the Ward, is entrusted with the job of taking action on illegal constructions in the wards.

“The fire officers are expected to conduct inspections of buildings, cinema halls, malls, godowns, hospitals, nursing homes, from a fire safety point of view. The fire compliance cell came into effect from today. In a meeting held by the fire brigade, the nominated fire officers were also told about their roles, responsibilities and action to be taken,” said an official.

Fire officials said the station officers are nominated officers and would be responsible for any non-compliance of fire safety. “Currently, we have given an NOC to an establishments subject to certain conditions and the responsibility was with the owner or occupier to comply. Besides, whenever we conduct inspection of any building or establishment and state that these are violations or not having certain equipment, we used to ask them to comply in time. But, there was no mechanism to check whether they actually complied. Now, these officers will be responsible for ensuring fire compliance and will be held responsible for it,” said a fire officer. The officer said the deputy chief fire officers would review the work of the nominated officers. “In future, we will induct more officers in the wing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body conducted inspections of 619 eateries and establishments in the last two days and sealed three establishments. The three establishments are Ambika Sweets in B ward, M/s Rajendra Pillai Farsan Mart in G North and Better Home in K East ward. Besides, the demolition action was taken at 49 places for illegal constructions and 369 establishments have been given inspection reports asking them to comply, said an official.

