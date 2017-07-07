BMC no to changing land reservation at Aarey for Metro shed

Metro 3 work near Malad Link Road. Aishwarya Maheshwari Metro 3 work near Malad Link Road. Aishwarya Maheshwari

Continuing its opposition to a Metro carshed at Aarey Colony, the Shiv Sena-led civic body Thursday rejected the proposal of changing the reservation on a plot at Aarey in the general body meeting. The proposal called for a change of reservation of a plot measuring 33 hectares in Aarey Colony from a no-development zone to a Metro carshed, allied facilities and a commercial zone for the Metro III project. Last month, the proposal had been placed before the improvement committee, which rejected it. It was then forwarded to the general body for its final decision.

“The green zone at Aarey is crucial for the city. Hence, we rejected the proposal,” said Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who chaired the general body meeting on Thursday. However, officials said the state can still go ahead with its plan, as it had just sought the civic body’s say on the issue.

