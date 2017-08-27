BMC, MTDC join hands to attract foreign tourists for Ganpati visarjan

Ganpati Visarjan procession at Alka Takies Chouk. (Express Photo by Amit Ruke) Ganpati Visarjan procession at Alka Takies Chouk. (Express Photo by Amit Ruke)

In a bid to promote foreign tourism, the BMC, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), is setting up tents for foreign tourists on the beach at Girgaum Chowpatty and at Juhu for the last day of immersion of Ganesh idols. While a small tent will be set up at Juhu beach, a two-tier structure will be set up at Girgaum where MTDC will arrange hour-long tours for several batches of foreign tourists on September 5.

While the tent at Juhu, which has a capacity of about 30 people, has already been constructed, the pandal at Girgaum is being set up. “We will have two tiers to the tent. While there will be a viewing gallery on the lower level, there will be a seating area on the upper tier. The tourists can have a clear view of the procession and the immersion of idols. We are also installing air coolers in the tent,” said Devidas Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of D ward. He added that on September 5, the tent will remain open to tourists between 5 pm and 10 pm.

Kshirsagar said that the 25-metre long, 15-metre wide tent will have a seating capacity of 100 and can accommodate a total of 180 people at a time. “There will be a separate parking zone near the entrance of the tent where buses can be parked. The MTDC is coordinating with tour agencies and is planning to bring the tourists in batches so that they can be picked up and dropped off at their respective hotels,” he said.

While the MTDC will organise the refreshments for the tourists, Kshirsagar said that the BMC is arranging for activities to be set up within the tent. “We have arranged for some artists who can make portraits of Lord Ganesha and sell it at nominal prices to the tourists,” said Kshirsagar.

