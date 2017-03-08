BMC mayor election: Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar wins with BJP support

BMC Mayor elections underway at the corporation hall. Express Photo/Arita Sarkar BMC Mayor elections underway at the corporation hall. Express Photo/Arita Sarkar

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday emerged victorious in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC mayor elections that were conducted in Mumbai this noon. Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has been elected the next mayor of the municipal corporation via a show of hands, with the BJP extending their support to the Sena. In the elections that concluded last month, the Shiv Sena won 84 of the 227 seats, while the BJP finished a close second with 82.

The election was conducted by the current mayor Snehal Ambekar. Sena’s Mahadeshwar was contesting against Congress’s Vitthal Lokare. Ambekar had given both the candidates fifteen minutes to withdraw nominations from mayoral election if they desired so. The win for Sena was expected, with party workers already celebrating outside the BMC office in Mumbai. MNS’ seven corporators were not present inside the Corporation Hall.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta was present during the election. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai were also at the corporation hall.

BMC mayor elections: Corporators during the elections inside the Corporation Hall. Express Photo/Arita Sarkar BMC mayor elections: Corporators during the elections inside the Corporation Hall. Express Photo/Arita Sarkar

The breakdown of votes will be released once each corporator puts down his vote in writing.