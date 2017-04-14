BMC lodges complaint against conservancy worker for protesting delayed wages

LESS than a week after the Supreme Court granted relief to 2,700 conservancy workers and rejected the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s appeal against making them permanent employees, the civic body registered a complaint against one of them on Thursday. The Sakinaka police registered an FIR against Kisan Ranganath Satpute after he and a couple of other workers protested against the BMC that failed to make timely payments.

Civic officials of L ward that includes areas like Kurla said that the conservancy workers who are among the 2,700 to be made permanent employees stopped working as a sign of protest . Ajit Ambi, the assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, said that the workers, including Satpute, have been engaged in non-cooperation activities for the past six months. “They have been interrupting work that needs to be done on a daily basis. They wouldn’t allow garbage trucks to pass or show up at work and would complain of delayed payments. This month, barring 5-10 of them, payments have been made to more than 90 per cent of the workers,” Ambe said.

He added that Wednesday, the workers stopped working at M L Chowk in Sakinaka and demanded that their salaries be given that day. “We told them that we would give them bearer cheques but they demanded cash. Although the norms don’t allow us to do that, we told them that we would give them the money but shoot a video of it as proof. They refused and did not allow the work to continue. We had no choice but to approach the police,” Ambe said.

Alleging mistreatment, Milind Ranade, the general secretary of the Kachra Vahtuk Shramik Sangh (KVSS), said the BMC was misusing its powers. “The BMC has regularly failed to make payments and when they (workers) ask for what they deserve, they are mistreated and thrown behind bars a day before Ambedkar Jayanti. We will wait for the BMC to make its move before we respond and we will definitely not sit silently,” he said.

Senior inspector of Sakinaka police station, Avinash Dharmadhikari, said: “The BMC had filed a complaint and we have registered an FIR against the conservancy worker under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code.”

