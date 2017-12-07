BMC launches portal for info on land reservation

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Bhrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday launched a web portal called One MCGM GIS and a related mobile application called MCGM 24X7. The portal, launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri guest house, will enable people to check which plot of land is reserved under what category in the development plan.

With GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping, a person can use a mobile phone to get information about the reservation category of the land they are standing on or nearby. Apart from information about land reservation, the portal will also have information pertaining to other departments of the civic body, such as the solid waste department, disaster management, water resources, property tax, road and transport, sewage operations and others.

The portal also allows people to type in the name of a road to get information about it, such as if the road is currently under repair, as well as a history of previous repairs done on the road. Before the launch, the BMC commissioner gave a presentation on the salient features of the mobile app as well as the web portal.

