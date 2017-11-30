BMC joins hands with NGO to raise awareness about safe way to surrender abandoned babies

BMC building, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) BMC building, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

Taking note of a large number of abandoned infants who are left in dustbins, in parks or on footpaths by parents unwilling to support them, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has joined hands with a city NGO to raise awareness about safe spots where parents unwilling to bring up their newborn can leave the latter for adoption.

Social workers feel that access to better nodal points will ensure an ailing child is not left prone to infections when abandoned by their parents. In several instances, abandoned newborns are found near railway tracks, at railway stations and near garbage bins by mothers who find it difficult to bring up the child.

Health officials claim such children need proper medical care and may contract infection due to poor immunity.

BMC conducted an awareness drive regarding abandonment of infants for 40 health workers in two health posts and five dispensaries in B ward (Sandhurst Road) last week. “People don’t know what to do when they find an abandoned child. The community needs to be made aware about what to do when they find an abandoned child,” said Dr Vilas Mahokar, medical officer, B Ward.

Health workers were trained to educate people about surrendering a child at NGOs empanelled with government for adoption of children. Health workers have also been given contacts of volunteers who aid in adoption procedures. “Lack of awareness about a safer alternative and easy access to them, are the reasons that deprive the child of a safe passage to rehabilitation through adoption. A lot of children, our volunteers find, are left to die in

dustbins or on streets,” said Najma Goriawalla, president of the Indian Association for Promotion of Adoption and Child Welfare (IAPA).

She added that recently a local resident found an abandoned baby in an autorickshaw and did not know whom to contact.

The programme called ‘Safe Surrender’ will now expand to other wards to sensitise health workers. “We plan to involve more organisations later,” Goriawalla added.

According to BMC’s deputy executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare, the programme to raise awareness on safe surrender of babies is still underway. “Right now, only health posts are being covered. A decision is yet to be taken whether we’ll expand it,” she said.

According to Central Adoption Resource Agency, a child can be put up for adoption once he or she is properly surrendered to child welfare officers. “Under Juvenile Justice Act, only organisations registered with CARA can accept surrendered infants. Abandoning is illegal but we are creating awareness on safe surrender,” said Goriawalla.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App