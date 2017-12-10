BMC invites new tenders for Juhu beach clean-up

The earlier tender norms had stated that the contractor has to clear only 25 tonnes of garbage daily. (Express Photo) The earlier tender norms had stated that the contractor has to clear only 25 tonnes of garbage daily. (Express Photo)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders to appoint new contractors for the Juhu beach clean-up. However, according to senior BMC officials, this is the first time that the civic body has involved the local residents’ association and sought their suggestions before floating tenders.

“For the Juhu beach clean-up, to appoint contractors, the help of Juhu residents association has been taken, and tenders have been invited accordingly. This is the first time that we have sought suggestions and involvement of local residents before floating a tender. The same will also be followed before inviting tenders for other beach clean-ups too,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal said.

The move comes a week after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government would be developing a marine litter policy. The tender has been issued with new and stringent conditions.

The beach clean-up issue came up in November when lawyer Afroz Shah, who bagged the United Nation’s Champions of the Earth award for spearheading the Versova beach clean-up, suspended his cleaning drive in its 109th week. Shah had complained that the BMC was not picking up the garbage piled up and that his volunteers were threatened and abused by goons. This was brought to the attention of both the BMC and the state government.

“Stringent norms have been added in the tender conditions which will allow the beach cleaning activity to be done in a positive manner. Also, during the monsoon and summer season, the appointed contractors have to use different machines and mechanisms to undertake the clean-up activity as the waste near seashore is more during the rainy season as compared to summer or winter,” said Singhal.

The earlier tender norms had stated that the contractor has to clear only 25 tonnes of garbage daily. However, during monsoon, an average of around 150 tonnes of garbage washes ashore daily. Hence, the conditions have been changed considering these facts, Singhal said.

The tender process for appointing a contractor for the Juhu beach clean-up has been completed and it will soon be tabled before the BMC’s standing committee for the final nod. Meanwhile, a new set of conditions for beach cleaning will be effective from March 2018 along with Juhu beach clean-up work.

