BMC inspects 314 establishments, demolishes 26

A DAY after nominating 34 fire officers to ensure fire compliance of buildings and establishments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Wednesday carried out inspection of 314 establishments and undertook demolitions at 26 places owing to violations.

Officials from the civic body said the inspections were carried out by the fire officials along with officials from the health department. “Of 314 establishments, 190 establishments were given inspection reports asking them to comply at the earliest. Demolition action was undertaken at 26 places while 105 gas cylinders were seized during the drive,” said an official.

The official further said that the demolition action was undertaken at 7 places in C ward and at 5 places each in D and K East wards. Forty inspection reports were given in D ward followed by 24 in K East, added the official.

On Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta nominated 34 fire officers as the first step of setting up a ‘fire compliance wing’, for ensuring fire compliance in buildings and establishments as per the Mumbai Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has procured 28 new jeeps for conducting inspections. These new vehicles will be inaugurated by Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena president, on Thursday, said P Rahangdale, chief fire officer.

