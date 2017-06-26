BMC implements e-office to process files electronically

Officials from the General Administration Department (GAD) said civic chief Ajoy Mehta issued a circular on June 13 about e-office, a system to process files electronically. Officials from the General Administration Department (GAD) said civic chief Ajoy Mehta issued a circular on June 13 about e-office, a system to process files electronically.

Three years after the civic body decided to process files electronically, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now asked all the heads of departments to send proposals regarding departmental work to the municipal secretary’s office only through e-office. The new process was implemented on June 15. Officials from the General Administration Department (GAD) said civic chief Ajoy Mehta issued a circular on June 13 about e-office, a system to process files electronically.

“All the heads of department should submit the draft letters to the municipal secretary’s office through e-office only. Also, approvals from the deputy municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner and municipal commissioner for submitting the draft letters should be sought using e-office,” said the circular. The circular further says hard copies of the proposals should not be submitted henceforth.

“We have decided to activate the e-office system for submitting proposals to the municipal secretary’s office. Gradually, all the files will be processed through the e-office system only. Currently, all building proposals files are being processed electronically. It has improved the efficiency in the administration,” said Mehta. A senior official said the civic body had decided to use the e-office system in 2014 after learning lessons from the Mantralaya fire in 2012 in which many important files were lost.

“That time, the e-office system was started only for heads of department, but they do not generate the files. More than 10,000 civic employees are involved in generating the files. Now, at least for sending the files to the municipal secretary’s office, we have asked all the departments to send it through e-office,” explained the official. In the last few years, the civic body has generated the user IDs, passwords and digital signatures, and given training to nodal officers from each department for implementation of the e-office system, added the official.

“In a phase-wise manner, we will move to the e-office system. It will not only increase the efficiency in handling files but will also bring in transparency in functioning,” said the official. However, though the system was supposed to start from June 15, technical issues cropped up and the system would start soon, said another official.

