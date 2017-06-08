BMC hospitals to be linked soon, mock test of database underway

Realising patients often struggle and run from one hospital to another for consulting different doctors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is pooling its IT department skills to create a central database to secure entire patient information.

The centrally available information will help in gaining specialised opinion of doctors from super-specialty hospitals such as KEM, Sion and Nair for smaller hospitals in suburbs such as Kandivali Shatabdi, Bandra Bhabha and Rajawadi hospitals where only basic facilities often force patients to travel to bigger hospitals. “KEM hospital is the nodal hospital for certain districts in Maharashtra. Doctors in KEM will also provide consultation through telemedicine,” said Dr RN Bharmal, dean at Nair hospital.

The Hospital Information Management System will link all BMC hospitals, maternity homes, and dispensaries. According to a civic official, the application to run the software is ready. Currently, trials are underway to assess the user-friendly access of the central database.

According to doctors, the concept of telemedicine through this database will help a doctor in super-specialty hospital check reports of a patient in suburban hospital and immediately provide diagnosis based on test reports. The concept is expected to cut travel time of patient within the city.

Bharmal claimed that patients’ test reports, diagnosis, treatment and prognosis will be uploaded on database using a unique ID for each patient. KEM hospital has a telemedicine department where a dedicated team communicated with rural hospitals to provide expert opinion on complex medical cases.

