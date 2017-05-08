BMC hopes to bring all ongoing road work to ‘safe stage’ by May 31

Contractors excavating roads in the eastern and western suburbs, especially those working on asphalt roads, are likely to miss the May 15 deadline set by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. They now aim to complete the work by May 20. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, however, said that in the last 11 days of the month, all the dug up roads in the city should be brought to a motorable condition before the monsoon sets in.

In the last couple of months, road contractors have aggressively dug up several roads in the city to counter the civic administration’s decision of curtailing major road projects, even though they might not be able to reinstate it to a motorable condition in time. On several roads like the 150-m stretch of Swami Vivekananda Road in Bandra West, which was excavated for repairs in October 2016, work has moved at a snail’s pace. On other roads like the LBS Marg in Kurla, multiple departments, including the sewerage projects, storm water drains and hydraulic engineering have dug deep pits at nearly 12 different locations.

Mehta, however, pointed out that in a city like Mumbai, providing utilities was a complex and lengthy affair. “There are two reasons why providing utilities is complicated in Mumbai – availability of space and time. Time is always limited and there are traffic issues to be dealt with. We cannot work in the night either since it would inconvenience citizens. All these factors cause work in the city to be complex and slow,” he said.

He added that apart from taking up a certain kind of work, the BMC also has to make alternative arrangement. “For instance, if we have to install a pipe, we have to make sure that we have an alternate system and the work has to be simultaneous so that the transition can be seamless,” he said.

In order to ensure that residents were not inconvenienced during the monsoon season, Mehta has constituted a system of bringing all road works to a safe stage. “No matter what stage the work is going on, a temporary layer can be placed on top to ensure that people are able to use the road during the months of monsoon. Even if digging is going on right now, the contractor will have to bring the road to a motorable condition. Between May 20 and May 30, all junctions, asphalt and cement concrete roads will have to be brought to a safe stage,” he said.

With an aim to stay prepared for the heavy rain predicted by the India Meteorological Department, he said the BMC was ready to float the tender to manufacture the pothole repair mix in their own plant after testing various pothole repair technologies during the monsoon last year.

According to Mehta, 131 roads have been taken up for resurfacing and 54 could be completed before monsoon. While two of them were nearing completion, work on 52 others are scheduled to be completed by May 25. Similarly, 583 roads have been taken under the category of ‘project roads’ and the civic authorities are hoping that work on 369 of them would be completed before the monsoon. Currently, work on 114 roads have been completed while on 255 others it is scheduled to be completed by May 31.

The work on seven bridges out of total 30 have been completed and the BMC hopes to complete the work on the remaining 23 by May 20.

