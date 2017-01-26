BMC goes private for lab tests, soon to start facility in all dispensaries, hospitals

Poor patients forced to shell out money for tests in private laboratories or made to wait for several hours in tertiary care hospitals are set to get some relief. A programme called “Aapli Chikitsa” (your diagnosis) under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will outsource laboratory testing for all maternity homes, peripheral hospitals and dispensaries to a private company. The programme is expected to begin by this monsoon. The additional charges over the government rates will be paid by the civic body directly to the laboratory.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Currently, major blood testing laboratories are located in Kasturba, KEM, Sion, RN Cooper and Nair Hospital. JJ hospital is the other state-run hospital that provides facility for blood tests in Mumbai. When it comes to patients in peripheral hospitals such as V N Desai, Bhagwati or Kurla Bhabha Hospital in the suburbs, they are either referred to major hospitals for blood tests or asked to visit private laboratories at their own cost.

“With this service, we expect two things — burden on major hospitals will reduce and patients can collect blood reports without having to travel long distances,” said Dr Avinash Supe, head of tertiary hospitals, BMC. The KEM hospital conducts over 8,000 such tests on a daily basis while Sion and Nair hospital conduct a little less than 6,000 blood tests.

BMC has already floated a tender to call private laboratories for the contract, the cost of which is estimated to be Rs 15-20 crore for the first year. The tender will be given after the elections, civic officials said.

A wide range of tests, including commonly conducted dengue, malaria and leptospirosis tests, and certain advanced blood tests will be provided under the program. According to the tender, the private lab will collect daily samples from each hospital and dispensary and deposit the report in the hospital in a day for the patient to access it.