BMC frames new policy for dilapidated buildings

To speed up and streamline the process of declaring buildings dilapidated and dangerous, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has framed an independent policy based on the guidelines of the Bombay High Court on vacating a dilapidated building. The civic commissioner approved the policy Wednesday. The new policy makes it mandatory to conduct structural audits of a building before declaring it dilapidated or dangerous. It also mentions prosecution of the owner of the structure for not carrying out structural audit even after a notice is issued by the BMC.

“The policy will be soon uploaded on the civic body’s official website. Residents and stakeholders can send suggestions and objections on the policy before December 10. The policy will not only be applicable to BMC-owned buildings but will be extended to private-owned buildings too,” said Nidhi Choudhari, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Removal of Encroachment.

“The policy will protect the rights of tenants, and put an end to the practice of arbitrary declaration of buildings as dilapidated,” said a senior official of the BMC’s building proposals department.

According to the officials, the need for a separate policy was felt after tenants/occupants in most cases moved courts, seeking a stay on the process of declaring buildings dilapidated. In majority of these cases, tenants have claimed that owners had never informed them about the building already being declared dilapidated.

“Disputes between tenants and owners often lead to a delay in vacating a building. This in turn risks the safety of these tenants. Considering this serious issue, the HC had laid down a standard operating process for vacating a dilapidated building, based on which the BMC has formulated the new policy,” said an official.

The new policy will also protect the rights of tenants as the owner cannot declare a building dilapidated just for going in for redevelopment. It will be mandatory to display a copy of the structural audit report on the building premises. The civic body will also address tenants’ complaints of not being aware of the status of the building. The owner of a dilapidated building will also have to certify the area to ensure each tenant gets the correct amount of space during redevelopment.

The policy mandates formation of five new technical advisory committees instead of one to address disputes over the structural audit and complaints of tenants. “This is the most important and best aspect of this newly formulated policy,” said the official.

