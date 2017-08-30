BMC forms panel to probe 15-year-old’s death, MLA alleges biased inquiry

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the death of a 15-year-old who passed away at the Dr RN Cooper hospital while undergoing treatment for a fracture sustained from a fall from a human pyramid on August 12, during a practice session for the Dahi Handi festival.

Local MLA Ameet Satam has, however, written to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta demanding suspension of those responsible for medical negligence and alleged that the inquiry into the incident that took place in the civic-run medical college was biased and intended to protect hospital staff.

A panel of four doctors, including medical superintendent Dr Vijaykumar Bawa, and head of departments of forensic medicine, surgery and anaesthesia, submitted their report last week on the treatment and possible medical negligence. Those under the scanner include a surgeon and a department head at Cooper hospital.

The deceased, Bhimashankar Natkar, was admitted to Cooper hospital on August 12 after he allegedly fell from a human pyramid during a practice session. He was scheduled to undergo surgery on August 16. While he was admitted in the operation theatre, parents of the 15-year-old allege the doctor in-charge of conducting the operation could not be located.

“I have demanded an inquiry into why the particular doctor was not available in the hospital when the surgery was scheduled. As per my information, he was in a private hospital,” said BJP MLA Satam. On August 16, the boy developed gangrene in his left hand and had swelling in the body. On August 17, at 9.30 am, the doctors informed the parents about his demise.

In a letter to the municipal commissioner, Satam raised suspicions over the role of the hospital dean in the inquiry. “Efforts are being made to alter, modify, forge medical records and papers to protect HOD Dr Jairam Jagiasi and Dr Mihir Patel. Hence I would like to request you to constitute a third party inquiry committee to investigate the matter,” the complaint to BMC commissioner states.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Sometimes complications arise. Whether this is medical negligence or not, I cannot comment. The hospital submitted the report a few days after he passed away,” said Dr Ganesh Shinde, dean at Cooper hospital, adding there is no bias in the investigation. Dr Patel and Jagiasi could not be reached for comment. Idzes Kundan, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “The report has not come to me. We are doing a fair inquiry in the case. If there is bias, we will do a third party investigation.”

