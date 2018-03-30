BMC fixes contractor to measure dissolved oxygen levels in Powai lake

BMC has shortlisted M/s Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd for the work. Express BMC has shortlisted M/s Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd for the work. Express

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted a contractor to measure the dissolved oxygen level in Powai lake and then initiate a revival plan for it. The move comes after the Union Environment Ministry told the Lok Sabha in a written statement last year that industrial effluents and household sewage flowing into the Powai lake had raised its pollution levels, eight times above safe standards.

The last time the civic body took up such a plan for the lake was more than a decade ago. On September 2017, the civic body received four bids. Of these, the civic body shortlisted two tenders and finally in January this year, the BMC shortlisted M/s Eurotek Environmental Private limited for the work.

A proposal to appoint the company would be tabled before the standing committee on Saturday. “Powai lake has been witnessing increasing levels of pollution. We have decided to clean it, improve the level of dissolved oxygen needed for the survival of aquatic life in the lake and then begin beautification,” said a senior BMC official.

“We have come out with a detailed plan to revive Powai lake, which is infested with sewage, water hyacinth and other plants. For this, we need to first ascertain what are we dealing with and get an idea of the pollution level and measure the dissolved oxygen. Once we come up with a solution, the beautification project can be initiated,” the official said.

This time, the BMC has come up with a solution to stop the complete ingress of sewage discharge through storm water drain lines. The project will kick off in the next few months. The civic body is awaiting a nod from the standing committee.

As of May 2017, the level of biochemical oxygen demand that indicates the concentration of oxygen required for survival of aquatic life, reached 150 milligram per litre (mg/l) as against the accepted standards of 20mg/l.

Clean-up plan

* Collating scientific data and making it available so that management strategies can be devised

* Making a boundary wall after survey to prevent encroachments

* Reducing pollution by improving water quality through distillation and bio-remediation

