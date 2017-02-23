BMC election results 2017: Devendra Fadnavis describes BJP’s success as ‘vote for transparency’

Describing the election results as an unprecedented victory for the BJP, Fadnavis said that it was a vote for transparency. (File Photo) Describing the election results as an unprecedented victory for the BJP, Fadnavis said that it was a vote for transparency. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday thanked voters for putting faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and doubling its seat tally in the BMC elections. The party won 81 seats — up from its previous tally of 31. Describing the election results as an unprecedented victory for the BJP, Fadnavis said that it was a vote for transparency. “Last time we won 31 seats, and this time we have crossed 80-mark in BMC. I believe it’s a big victory and the people of Maharashtra have shown faith in us,” Fadnavis said.

He also said the results indicated that the development mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found support among the people. BJP, however, just fell short of surpassing the seat share of its former ally Shiv Sena, which decided to contest alone in this elections. The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party after it notched up wins in 84 seats, but it failed to capitalise on the seats conceded by the Congress and MNS, which was relegated to fifth position.

Fadnavis also spoke about the BJP registering big victories in other municipalities, particularly in the Pune Municipal Corporation. “Even in other civic bodies polls, we registered a massive win. In ever constituency, people have supported us. So I believe the development mission started by Modiji has full support of people,” Fadnavis said.

The BJP made decisive gains in civic polls in Maharashtra, retaining power in at least six civic bodies — Pune, Nashik, Ulhasnagar, Akola, Nagpur and Amravati — out of the 10 corporations for which the elections were held on Tuesday.

