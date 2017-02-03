BMC polls: Last last day for filing nominations today; rebels have a field day

With Yuva Sena treasurer getting the Shiv Sena ticket, angry Sainiks shut down the party’s Wadala shakha office. (Source: Express Photo) With Yuva Sena treasurer getting the Shiv Sena ticket, angry Sainiks shut down the party’s Wadala shakha office. (Source: Express Photo)

POLITICAL drama intensified in the city on Thursday with poaching of aspiring candidates, rebellion and slugfests in almost all the parties in the election fray. While political parties delayed the announcement of their list till the very end, in anticipation of some dissidence once the names were declared, most had to taste revolt during the day. Thursday was the penultimate date for filing nominations for the February 21 poll. There were similar reports from neighbouring Thane and the eight other corporations going to polls on the same day. The defiance was all-pervasive. With unlucky aspirants willing to shift loyalties and hop parties, reports of parties poaching prospective candidates kept pouring in amid reports of sloganeering and demonstrations outside party offices.

The rebellions were most stark in the Shiv Sena, otherwise considered to be a party of highly disciplined cadre. In Wadala, Shiv Sainiks angered at the choice of Yuva Sena leader Amey Ghole as the candidate, shut the local Shakha office and put up a small notice outside. Ghole is close to Aditya Thackeray. Sena leaders said Madhuri Manjarekar’s supporters were angry at her not receiving a party nomination.

Meanwhile, sitting Shiv Sena corporators Nana Ambole from Parel and Dinesh Panchal from Deonar village joined the BJP on Thursday. The defection is considered to be a major setback for the Sena in Parel in Central Mumbai, which has been a Sena bastion dominated by Marathi people. Ambole said he was seeking a ticket for his wife after his ward came under reservation. “The local Sena legislator threatened that he would finish me off, which is why I decided to quit the Sena,” said Ambole.

Similarly, Panchal was upset at his wife not getting a ticket in Deonar though Sena MP Rahul Shewale’s wife Kamini was given a party nomination to contest from the nearby Anushakti Nagar area. “This is an injustice to me as an activist,” said Panchal. The BJP has announced the wives of both dissidents as official party candidates.

Besides, former leader of the BMC House Prabhakar Shinde, a very senior Sena leader and an influential face in BJP-dominated Mulund, joined the BJP. Shinde also expressed his displeasure over ticket distribution in Mulund.

However, the BJP’s decision to welcome Shinde did not go down well with local BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh, who was seeking a nomination for his son Rajneet Singh from that ward. Tara Singh was reportedly angered by the party giving MP Kirit Somaiya’s son Neel a ticket while denying his son the same.

In the Congress, the rift between Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and former Union Minister Gurudas Kamat widened further with activists confronting one another outside Juhu’s Millennium Club where Rahul Gandhi’s emissary and AICC observer Bhupinder Singh Hooda had convened a meeting. The Kamat camp reportedly raised objections over “modifications” introduced in the names shortlisted for some wards in the Mumbai North West parliamentary (Jogeshwari to Versova) constituency. The Kamat camp alleged that Malad MLA Aslam Shaikh — appointed by Nirupam as the observer in the parliamentary constituency — had “unilaterally” modified the recommendations. Shaikh remained unavailable for comment, but sources in the Nirupam camp said Shaikh stepped in only upon finding that sitting corporators Mohsin Haider and Jyotsna Digh’’s names were missing from the list. Former corporator and Nirupam supporter Kamlesh Rai, whose wife Sushma is a sitting corporator, was also left out.

That was not the only fracas. Supporters of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane and Naseem Khan had a duel outside the same venue over nominations for a couple of candidates in the eastern suburbs. Former MP Eknath Gaikwad, meanwhile, objected to the candidature of former corporators Ravi Raja and Upendra Doshi, contending that both had worked against him in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

A plan to induct Samajwadi Party corporators Ashraf and Dilshad Azmi from Kurla into the Congress also met with stiff resistance from the Kamat camp. While Nirupam wanted to nominate one of them from Kurla village, this would have eliminated former MLA Rajhans Singh’s son Nites’’s chances. Sensing that his son was being denied a ticket, Singh on Thursday indulged in a “show of strength” and put himself in the fray.

In South Mumbai, there was a protest over renomination of Javed Juneja from Nagpada. Amid the chaos, the Congress managed to poach former BJP corporator Janak Sanghvi from Mumbadevi. Sanghvi is expected to contest against BJP MLA Raj Purohit’s son Akash. Meanwhile, the NCP on Thursday inducted sitting Congress corporators

Vakil Shaikh (Dharavi) and Neha Patil (Charkop) into the party. Both are likely to contest the polls.