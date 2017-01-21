BMC elections: Kamat withdraws from poll process, cites Nirupam’s ‘negative attitude’

Gurudas Kamat. Gurudas Kamat.

Ahead of polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the infighting in the Mumbai Congress worsened Friday, with senior leader Gurudas Kamat withdrawing from the process of candidates’ selection and campaigning, citing the ‘negative attitude’ of city Congress president Sanjay Nirupam.

Kamat is a former Lok Sabha MP and former city Congress chief.

On Friday, Kamat, now a party general secretary, sent a message to his supporters, stating he would not be part of the election process. “All applicants for municipal corporation tickets are requested to contact their local MLAs and district Congress presidents to get the party nomination as I have withdrawn from the entire exercise of selection of candidates and campaign due to the negative attitude of Mr Sanjay Nirupam,” read the message.

Watch what else is making news

Despite repeated attempts, Kamat was unavailable for comment.

Nirupam later met various senior leaders of the party in Mumbai, including former Lok Sabha MPs, former and sitting MLAs, two former Mumbai Congress presidents and others. He said the decision was reiterated that district election committees formed earlier would select candidates, and that he would not interfere unless the committees were unable to arrive at a name. Kamat supporters have maintained that they were being sidelined in the process of candidate selection.

“If any district election committee is unable to arrive at a single consensus candidate for an electoral ward, then they will deliberate again. Nirupam will not intervene in the candidate selection unless there is a dispute after another round of deliberations,” said a leader who attended the meeting later on Friday evening.

Kamat’s message Friday shocked his supporters as well as others in the party. “Despite being a senior leader, his supporters are being sidelined in distribution of tickets for the civic polls. It’s not just the Mumbai North West district, his supporters are being ignored in the rest of the city too. It is a conspiracy by the city Congress leadership to wipe out his supporters,” said a leader close to Kamat.

Nirupam said the party would try to sort out differences internally. “A procedure has been formalised for the selection of candidates for the polls. All the 16 senior leaders, including Kamat ji from Mumbai, have signed the document about the procedure, which has been approved by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi,” said Nirupam.

Another leader from the Kamat camp said the situation worsened in the recent days, especially after a meeting organised earlier this week to woo the Konkani community. At the meeting, Kamat spoke openly against Nirupam’s style of functioning. The dispute then appeared to be over details of the Congress manifesto for the polls. “The Kamat camp wanted the manifesto to be discussed in the executive committee of the party, but how would we maintain secrecy if it was discussed among more than 100 people?” said one leader.

However, Congress leaders accepted that Kamat’s step on Friday would cause considerable damage to the party. “Whatever the issues these two leaders have, it should be sorted out inside four walls. Such public tantrums will show the Congress in a poor light and will further decrease our chances in the civic polls,” said the leader.