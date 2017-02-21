BMC elections: BJP, Shiv Sena claim people’s support as millions vote in crucial polls

A generous dose of glamour, glitz and power play was visible in Mumbai at the 7,304 booths to elect 227 BMC corporators from among 2,275 candidates. (Express photo) A generous dose of glamour, glitz and power play was visible in Mumbai at the 7,304 booths to elect 227 BMC corporators from among 2,275 candidates. (Express photo)

The elections for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded a 52.17 per cent turnout on Tuesday with record polling in Dadar and Shivaji park area. The voting for BMC and nine other municipal bodies along with 11 zila parishads (district councils) across Maharashtra remained peaceful with no incidents of any violence reported. For BMC, 2,275 candidates are in fray in 227 municipal wards with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, pitted against each other to control the country’s richest civic body.

The elections is being dubbed as a referendum on the Devendra Fadnavis government as its results could impact the future of the ruling alliance in the state. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said “a massive” turnout in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls means there is a “big wave” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his demonetisation exercise. “The massive voter turnout indicates that people are with the Shiv Sena and there is a big wave against Modi and demonetisation that caused endless hardship to people. The Sena is the only choice of people,” Sawant said.

BJP on the other hand said the high turnout mean people are in their favour. “Higher voter turnout means people are yearning for a change and they are in our favour. We had appointed people at booth levels to draw out voters from their homes,” said BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari.

Besides prominent personalities from the film and corporate worlds, a sizeable number of legislators and MPs also cast their votes during the Mumbai civic election. Over a dozen MPs, 36 MLAs and 12 MLCs from Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban joined other voters in exercising their right to franchise. Interestingly, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who has been elected to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, cast his vote in Mumbai.

The country’s commercial capital and the richest civic body has generally recorded a dismal voter turnout. But the encouraging turnout prompted Fadnavis to tweet: “Thank you Mumbai for the record voting percentage and … for participating in festival of democracy!”

Controlled by the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for four terms, the BMC has a budget of Rs 37,052 crore for the current year (2016-17) catering to a population of around 18.30 million. In comparison, neighbouring Goa’s budget last year was around Rs 14,700 crore.

Voting was also conducted in other nine civic bodies (besides Mumbai) — Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola and Nagpur. This is the first time the fate of a state government could rest on the outcome of a municipal election, given the bitterness between the BJP and Shiv Sena in the run up to the polls.

An aggressive Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has put the BJP government “on notice period” and said he would decide whether to continue the state-level alliance after the results on Thursday. Since Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has ruled out support in such an eventuality and predicted mid-term assembly polls, the Fadnavis government will be reduced to a minority. For the BJP, the election is a virtual mid-term report-card on its much-bandied issue of transparency and clean governance.

A generous dose of glamour, glitz and power play was visible in Mumbai at the 7,304 booths to elect 227 BMC corporators from among 2,275 candidates. Early voters included Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Pawar, Uddhav and wife Rashmi Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj and wife Sharmila Thackeray. Chief Minister Fadnavis and his wife Amruta voted in Nagpur. So did union minister Nitin Gadkari and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Among the Bollywood personalities who voted — and asked everyone to vote too — were Rekha, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Kamini Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade, renowned poet Gulzar and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Several teleserial actors and Marathi film stars too exercised their franchise. Some like BJP state spokesperson Shania N.C. and actor Varun Dhawan could not vote as their names were missing from the voters list.

An electorate of 3.77 crore has put the seal on the fate of 17,331 candidates for 5,512 seats, including 1,268 in 10 municipal corporations, 2,956 in 11 Zilla Parishads and 1,288 seats in 118 Panchayat Samitis in the second and final phase of the polling. The results shall be declared on Thursday.

