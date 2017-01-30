BMC elections: BJP banks on mega projects to woo Mumbaikars

The BJP believes two aspects of Mumbai, which can make or break its electoral fortunes, are transport and housing, and the government led by the party has done much in both areas. (Representational Image) The BJP believes two aspects of Mumbai, which can make or break its electoral fortunes, are transport and housing, and the government led by the party has done much in both areas. (Representational Image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to focus on the ten mega projects mooted by the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government for Mumbai through a door-to-door campaign to score over its estranged alliance partner Shiv Sena in the BMC, which is going to polls on February 21.

At a meeting held on Sunday, top leadership of the party conveyed to booth workers that they should ensure all big ticket projects expected to bring changes in the lives of Mumbaikars should be the focus of the poll campaign, calling it Mission Mumbai. It was also emphasised that there should be no deviation from the development plank.

The ten projects are Coastal Road (Rs 12,000 crore), Trans Harbour Link (Rs 17,843 crore), elevated railway corridors and other projects (Rs 45,000 crore), Navi Mumbai International Airport (Rs 16,000 crore), Metro Rail (Rs 23,000 crore), Shivaji Memorial (Rs 3,600 crore), Ambedkar Memorial (Rs 475 crore), International Financial Services Centre (Rs 70,000 crore), affordable housing and slum redevelopment, water transport along eastern and western coast.

A senior Mumbai BJP leader said, “Our emphasis is on development because we believe these mega projects are essential and would directly impact the lives of Mumbaikars.”

“The coastal road stretched across 35.6 km between Nariman Point and Kandivli will not only change the landscape but also make travel easy. The 22.5-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will connect city’s eastern suburbs with the mainland through a 16.5-km bridge on the sea. The longest sea bridge will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai,” said a leader.

Stating that eight corridors of Metro Rail have encompassed most of Mumbai, BJP leaders said it could now carry 80,000 more passengers, almost 10,000 more than the existing capacity.

Through affordable housing policy, the party intends to capture cross-sections of the people living in slums, chawls and koliwadas.

Addressing a recent election rally, Fadnavis said, “Our development agenda has a human face. Its real objective is to uplift the quality of live of poor, middle class and aam admi. The high-rises and the rich and famous can take care of themselves. Our concern is to use the development works to bring a change in lives of the toiling masses, the middle class people who spend hours commuting for livelihood.”