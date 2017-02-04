BMC elections: 2,718 nominations received for 227 seats

On the last day of filing nominations, the state election commission received submissions from 2,718 candidates for the BMC polls. Voting for the civic elections will be held on February 21 and the results will be declared on February 23.

The SEC had started accepting the nominations from candidates from January 27 till February 3. Officials from the election department stated the highest number of nominations, 186, were received from M East ward while only 82 nominations were received from F South ward.

The nominations will now be scrutinised by the election department to ensure if the forms have been filled properly along with the required documents. Soon after finalising the list of candidates, the SEC will start publishing details of the candidates in the newspapers and at the polling booths.

After being snubbed by Shiv Sena, MNS released a list of 203 candidates while the BJP too released their list of 195 candidates in the early hours of Friday. There are a large number of rebels in the fray who may withdraw their nominations. The last day for withdrawal of nomination is February 7.