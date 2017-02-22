BMC elections 2017: Usual suspect for worst turnout, Malabar Hill sees heavy voting too; 47.25% polling recorded

Voters line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in South Mumbai. Ganesh Shirsekar Voters line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in South Mumbai. Ganesh Shirsekar

POCKETS OF South Mumbai, where voter turnout has traditionally remained lower than the city average, also saw an increase in the number of people stepping out to vote on Tuesday.

Partly due to the stepped-up exhortation by political activists, who coaxed people out of their homes, and partly due to the intensive voter awareness campaigns by the Election Commission, D Ward, which comprises the upscale Malabar Hills, Walkeshwar and Peddar Road areas, recorded a turnout percentage of approximately 47.25. The turnout was significantly higher than the 39.72 per cent recorded from the area in the 2012 BMC elections. In the 2007 elections, the turnout was 38.14 per cent.

A Ward, which includes the posh Cuffe Parade area, is also habitually disinterested in voting. Here too, however, the turnout was surprisingly good this time. While, only 39.66 per cent of those eligible voted in A Ward in 2012, this year the turnout percentage exceeded by a considerable margin. The turnout in the area was still being calculated late on Tuesday night.

“Usually, residents from posh areas don’t step out to vote. But this year, surprisingly, many have showed up,” said a BMC official on election duty at Peddar Road.

While polling started at a slower pace in the morning, more people came post noon. By late afternoon, long queues had formed outside the polling booths, with some voters having to wait for as long as an hour.

“We had to depute more officials at some polling stations, as people started queueing up by afternoon,” said Satnarayan Bajaj, returning officer of C and D wards. With the BJP and Shiv Sena fighting separately, the competition between the two parties appeared tough in South Mumbai. Though the Malabar Hill and Walkeshwar pocket has a strong BJP influence. A sharp increase in turnout at Malabar Hill would benefit the BJP, said political activists of both the parties. Some voters, though, had a different opinion. “Neither party has been able to deliver. They make promises before elections, but fail to fulfil them. So, I have voted for a younger candidate from another party,” said a resident of Tardeo.

Bad roads were the biggest concern among voters. While some wanted pothole-free roads, others wanted cleaner and better roads. “The condition of roads has been the same forever. We hope the new administration takes it seriously,” said Snehal Kandalgaonkar, a resident of Mehta Courts.

In Cuffe Parade, the churn over the construction of the Metro III and the consequent felling of trees were one of the concerns that encouraged residents to vote. Here too, voting by the BJP supporters was brisk.

“We want a political dispensation that can ensure transparency in the system. We have voted for the candidate who, we think, will understand our concerns,” said Ruchir Bansal, a resident of Cuffe Parade.