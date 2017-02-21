BMC elections 2017: Here’s where each political party stands

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Shiv Sena relies on Marathi votes, hopes to win 90-100 seats

Shiv Sena party leaders are relying on Maharashtrians' voters to give them victory in this year's elections. The party leaders are also looking for some support from North Indian, Gujarati and Muslim voters. The leaders are confident the party will come victorious with at least 100 votes.

BJP seeking to multiply strength in civic body

After breaking alliance with BJP, it is for the first time the party is a major contender in BMC elections. BJP leaders are confident they will get support from the voters and manage to go up from current 32 seats to at least 75-85 seats. However, whether the party will be able to edge out Shiv Sena is still a concern for some.

Congress hopes pinned on Muslim, North Indian, backward class voters

The Congress failed to impress in general and assembly polls in 2014 and is looking to use civic elections as a rebulding platform. The party is largely dependent on votes from muslim and backward classes voters. The paty workers are hoping to win a decent number of seats, knowing they have already lost campaign space due to high voltage battle between BJP and Shiv Sena. It hopes to pick up at least 52 seats.

NCP looking east to stay relevant

Sharad Pawar's NCP is fighting municipal corporation elections this year to stay relevant in the city's electoral landscape. In a 227-member corporation, the party has never managed to send across more than 14 members. The leader's primary objective is to improve its performance, but even that seems like a difficult task.

MNS protecting pockets of influence main target

Raj Thackeray led MNS is contesting elections with the aim to stop its declining influence in the existing areas of influence- Dadar-Mahim belt, Sewri, Vikhroli-Bhandup and Borivali. There are still leaders in these areas who can change party's deteriorating influence in these traditional strongholds.

AIMIM’s strong chances in Mumbadevi and Byculla

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is contesting BMC elections for the first time and has fielded 59 candidates, mostly in Muslim-dominated areas. The party is expected to win at least 6-8 seats. The party leaders are particularly confident of winning from South Mumbai areas including Byculla and Mumbadevi.

