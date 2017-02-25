BMC elections 2017: One-third of corporators non-Marathis, up 18 per cent

Among the Congress members, there are nine Muslims, three Christians and one North Indian. Six of the nine NCP representatives are Muslims. (Source: Amit Chakravarty) Among the Congress members, there are nine Muslims, three Christians and one North Indian. Six of the nine NCP representatives are Muslims. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

ALMOST ONE-THIRD of the corporators elected to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday are non-Marathis. The city’s changing political dynamics has resulted in an 18 per cent growth in the total number of non-Marathi speaking members in the civic body. In the 227-member corporation, 72 are non-Marathis, up from the 61 who were elected in 2012. Of these, 26 are Muslims, 24 Gujaratis, 14 North Indians, five South Indians and three Christians.

The BJP has sent the highest number of non-Marathi members to the corporation — 36 in all, including 23 Gujaratis, 12 North Indians and one South Indian.

For the first time, the Shiv Sena has sent a Muslim candidate to the corporation. While party leader Uddhav Thackeray reached out to Gujarati voters in the run-up to the polls, only one Gujarati, Rajul Patel, who is a known Shiv Sena face, was elected. Among the other Sena candidates are three South Indians and one North Indian.

Among the Congress members, there are nine Muslims, three Christians and one North Indian. Six of the nine NCP representatives are Muslims. The SP also has six Muslim members while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has three.

Changez Multani, who contested as an independent after being denied a Congress ticket, and Mumtaaz Rehbaar, another independent, are among the others who have been elected.