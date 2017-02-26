BMC elections 2017: BJP puts ball in Sena court

Putting the ball in the Shiv Sena’s court, the BJP has adopted a strategy of wait and watch in the aftermath of the BMC polls. Almost 48 hours after the fractured mandate in Mumbai, the BJP has indicated that it still believes the Sena would be its natural ally. The party, however, will have to agree to the transparency plank for a post poll tie-up. A source in BJP said, “The Sena’s decision to explore new post-poll partners in Congress, NCP or others have forced the BJP to await the developments.”