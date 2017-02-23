BJP candidate wins through lottery after a tie with Shiv Sena rival

As the results of keenly-contested election to the city civic body BMC came in today, BJP’s Atul Shah had the distinction of getting elected through a lottery. Shah contested from ward number 220 in Girgaum, a Shiv Sena stronghold.

He and his main rival Surendra Bagalkar of Sena won the same number of votes: 5,496. After holding a recount thrice in the presence of candidates — as is mandatory in the case of a tie — BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta had to rush to the counting centre in Mumbai Central area as the tally didn’t change.

As per the set procedure, chits with two candidates’ names on them were drawn, and Shah emerged as the winner, State Election Commission officials said.