BMC elections 2017: After demands are met, ABS corporator Geeta Gawli picks BJP over Sena

The BJP has managed to garner the support of Geeta Gawli, the lone corporator from the Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS) for the mayoral elections to be held in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation next week.

Gawli was being wooed by both the Shiv Sena and the BJP. She had met Shiv Sena leaders on Thursday morning but talks between the two sides were not fruitful.

Later on Thursday night, Gawli met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a deal between the two was sealed.

On Friday morning, she visited the BJP office and went along with the 82 BJP corporators to register themselves with the Konkan Divisional commissioner as a group.

Another independent candidate Mumtaz Rahbar Khan has also decided to give her support to the BJP, taking the party’s tally to 84 in the 227-member BMC. Meanwhile, the BJP also decided to appoint Manoj Kotak as its group leader in the BMC.

“The BJP believes in development and transparency in governance. That is the reason why I am supporting the party,” Gawli said.

Gawli is said to have been promised the chairmanship of the Health Committee as well as a place in the standing committee later during her tenure.

She also said that had the Shiv Sena supported the ABS earlier, the party would have had more corporators in the recently elected House.

Gawli is the lone corporator of the party, which fielded candidates in close to two dozen constituencies.

“I do not have anything to say against Uddhav Thackeray, but I do have a grouse against the second rung of Sena functionaries. Had the Sena decided to support the ABS earlier, we would have had more corporators in the House,” Gawli said.

Gawli (34), the eldest daughter of convicted gangster Arun Gawli, is a third time corporator from the 20-year-old ABS floated by Arun Gawli.

The ABS had earlier supported the Shiv Sena-BJP combine in 2012 to prove their majority in the House. The Sena-BJP combine at that time had a strength of 106 and was short of eight votes to ensure the selection of their mayor.

Now, with the alliance in the civic body split, the ABS was aiming to maximise its returns in lieu of its support.