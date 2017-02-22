BMC election 2017: Substantial increase in polling

BMC voters turnout has increased. (File) BMC voters turnout has increased. (File)

The average voter turnout at the end of the two-phase elections for 10 municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis shows a common trend: there has been a substantial increase in polling across the state, barring a few exceptions. As the elections are being fought for civic corporations, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis, the verdict will come from urban, semi-urban and rural areas. While political observers describe it as a “mini-Vidhan Sabha polls”, the outcome is being equated as a referendum on the BJP led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Tuesday morning after casting his vote, Fadnavis exuded confidence about his party doing well in the elections. In his hometown Nagpur, where he voted with his family, he said, “I’m confident people will support the initiative taken by the government to bring socio-economic reforms to both urban and rural areas across Maharashtra.”

Senior BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said, “Preliminary reports across the state and Mumbai indicate a higher polling percentage. The general trend is, a higher polling percentage works in favour of change.” However, state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said he was confident the party will retain its number one position in zilla parishads and panchayat samitis.

In the first phase polling held on February 16, overall 63.8 per cent voting was registered for 15 zilla parishads and 165 panchayat samitis. The zilla parishads that went to polls in the first phase included Jalgaon. Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Osmanabad, Latur, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Apart from Mumbai, in elections to nine other municipal corporations across the state, the polling percentage evoked mixed reactions. Of these nine corporations, the BJP hopes to wrest Pune from the NCP and Solapur from the Congress. In Nashik, the higher polling is likely to give the Shiv Sena an edge. It was held by the MNS in the last elections. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, held by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the BJP expects to deal a setback to the NCP.

In the 2012 elections, the NCP was ahead of others with the Congress in second position, the Sena third and the BJP fourth.

The BJP — which had drawn a blank in Sangli, Satara and Solapur zilla parishads in the last elections — expects to break ground this time. The Shiv Sena too did not win any seat in Sangli, Satara and Solapur in the last elections.

In the 2012 elections to the 10 municipal corporations (including Mumbai), the Sena led in Mumbai and Thane; the BJP in Nagpur and Akola; the Congress in Solapur and Amravati; the NCP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad; and the MNS in Nashik. The seat tally and vote share for the 2012 municipal corporation elections was: NCP 265 (21.30 per cent); Congress 264 (21.22 per cent); Shiv Sena 227 (18.24 per cent); BJP 205 (16.47 per cent).

For a total 1,561 seats in zilla parishads, seats and vote share were as follows: NCP 511 (33.7 per cent); Congress 419 (27.63 per cent); Shiv Sena 233 (15.36 per cent); BJP 165 (10 per cent). The BJP, which ranked fourth, drew a blank in Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Hingoli. Similarly, the Sena could not win a single seat in Sangli, Satara and Solapur. The Congress drew a blank in Beed. For the 283 panchayat samitis, the tally along with vote share was: NCP 961 seats (32 per cent); Congress 836 seats (27.84 per cent); Shiv Sena 448 seats (14.92 per cent); BJP 343 seats (11.42 per cent).