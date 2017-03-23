BMC deputes labourers from NGO again for de-silting work of minor nullahs

After failing to get adequate response from contractors for the de-silting work of minor nullahs yet again, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had to depute the work at the ward level. As an implication to the stringent tendering conditions, similar to last year, the storm water drain department failed to attract any bidder even after floating the tenders four times.

Aiming to complete the work well before monsoon, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has instructed deputy and assistant municipal commissioners to ensure work on the major nullahs, running 251.19 km, as well as on Mithi river begins on April 1. For minor nullahs (418.74 km), the assistant municipal commissioners have been instruct to hire labourers from NGOs and start the work by April 7.

A senior civic official said the BMC would continue to utilise NGO labour in case of poor response from the contractors. “After last year, we thought of floating the tenders since its takes more coordination to take up the work at the ward level. But the contractors cannot hold the city to ransom and if they don’t want to do the work, the NGO labourers can do it,” he said.

Last year, the civic body had opened 52 tenders for Mithi river, major and minor nullahs and the tendering process received poor response from the contractors who placed bids substantially higher than the BMC’s estimate.

