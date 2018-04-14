BMC to its departments, offices: ‘Dispose of plastic, packaged water bottles within 21 days’

Currently, offices of the BMC commissioner and additional, deputy and assistant commissioners serve water to guests in packaged water bottles. Currently, offices of the BMC commissioner and additional, deputy and assistant commissioners serve water to guests in packaged water bottles.

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a circular to its departments and offices asking officials to dispose of all plastic and packaged drinking water bottles within the next 21 days. The move is part of the government’s plastic ban initiative across Maharashtra. While asking its officers to do away with plastic, the civic body has directed its staff members to mandatorily put up notices declaring — “this is a plastic-free office”.

Currently, offices of the BMC commissioner and additional, deputy and assistant commissioners serve water to guests in packaged water bottles. All meetings conducted at civic offices have packaged water bottles on tables, and thousands of visitors come and go carrying plastic bottles. The circular has now made it mandatory that henceforth, all offices and departments will serve water from glass jars or jugs and in paper cups.

Not only this, trays to carry the water should also be wooden and not plastic. Officials said they would like to start implementing the ban on pet and packaged water bottles from the civic headquarters and other BMC offices to create

a model for the people, before extending the ban to private offices. “We should start implementing the ban from home… as soon as we implement it successfully here, we can ask the others to follow,” said a senior official.

“It will be mandatory for all departments to get water dispensers and coolers on their premises serviced and cleaned regularly. The departments must ensure that the water stored in these dispensers and coolers is clean,” the

official added.

