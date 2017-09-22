BMC demolishes portions of pubs, shops in Palinaka

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took up a demolition drive Thursday against 25 commercial establishments, including popular pub Toto’s Garage, in Bandra, to widen the roads of Palinaka junction. The civic officials of H-West ward said action was taken against several illegal stalls and shops that had violated open space norms.

On Thursday afternoon, civic officials from multiple departments, including encroachments, licence, maintenance, along with a police team demolished parts of structures encroaching onto the compulsory open space. While Toto’s Garage was closed for the day and is likely to remain shut for a few more days, a spokesperson said they would wait for more clarity. Toto’s Garage in one of the oldest watering holes in Bandra, popular among other things for its ambiance and rock music. While the portion near its entrance was demolished Thursday, the rest of the structure is intact.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade said the demolition drive had been undertaken against commercial structures on Pali Market Road, Ambedkar Road and Palinaka. “We have taken joint action against 15 unauthorised stalls, 20 hawkers and 25 others who had committed FSI violations by encroaching upon open space. These structures were causing traffic congestion and were also a fire hazard. The area has now been cleared,” he added. Other restaurants and shops that faced action include Gondola Restaurant, Snack Shack, Salads and Barbeque, Jude Cold Storage.

