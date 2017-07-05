BMC demolishes illegal extensions of three resto-bars, hotel in Juhu

Taking cognisance of complaints submitted by local residents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against three pubs and one hotel in Juhu on Tuesday. Officials from the K West ward carried out a demolition drive on the three resto-bars for encroaching onto the open space and on Ramee Guestline Hotel for constructing an illegal shed on the first floor.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of K West ward, said that notices were issued to all four of them before the illegal extensions were demolished.

While Estella bar had encroached onto an area of 600 square feet, Facing East bar had encroached onto 300 square feet of front open space and 400 square feet of side open space and Copa had an encroachment of 500 square feet of front open space and 1,200 square feet of side open space.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App