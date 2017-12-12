BMC cracks down on unclaimed, abandoned vehicles

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Taking forward its crackdown on encroachments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is training its guns on abandoned or unclaimed vehicles. To tow away abandoned vehicles, the civic body has also increased the number of towing vehicles to ten, from the existing six, and they will be stationed in seven zones across the city.

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had ordered action against abandoned vehicles in August this year, following complaints from residents across the city that abandoned vehicles were leading to chaos, encroaching public spaces and posing security risks.

The BMC seizes abandoned and unclaimed vehicles under Section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1884. The civic body pastes a notice and leaves the vehicle for 48 hours for the owners to move it. If the vehicle is found in the same location even after 48 hours, it is towed away to the scrapyard.

A list of vehicles is then sent to the local and traffic police units and forwarded to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Local police stations check vehicle records to see whether any of the vehicles have been reported missing or stolen. If nobody claims a vehicle even after three months, the BMC auctions the vehicle under Section 490 (3) of the MMC Act, 1884. If owners come forward, they have to pay a penalty to get the vehicle back.

From January to October 2017, the BMC has collected a total fine of Rs 1,38,24,000.

“Between April 2017 and November 2017, the BMC towed away around 2,235 vehicles, which included 1,295 two-wheelers, 245 three-wheelers and 695 four-wheelers. The civic body collected Rs 30.96 lakh in fines. The maximum fine was collected in July and August,” said an official from the removal of encroachment department.

The official added, “We’ve appealed to citizens to come forward and report unclaimed and abandoned cars in their vicinity and help the BMC clear the roads. For complaints, they can log on to http://www.mcgm.gov.in or call 1916.”

