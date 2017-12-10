BMC corporators to get tablets instead of laptops

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), unlike the previous two terms, has decided to distribute tablets to its corporators, instead of laptops. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has asked the technical department to distribute tablets to corporators but on the condition that they would switch to paperless work.

After the civic polls, held in February 2017, the 227 newly-elected corporators and five nominated corporators were awaiting brand new laptops.

In the last two terms, laptops had been distributed to corporators to encourage digitisation and promote paperless work. But nobody actually followed it.

“The aim was to promote digitisation of the entire set up. But, despite giving laptops, a bunch of papers in the form of orders, minutes of meetings, proposals and agendas were being used. The idea behind the distribution of laptops was to give corporators electronic access to various proposals coming up for discussions, apart from other official documents… Hence, distribution of tablets would be on the condition of switching to digital medium and going paperless,” Mehta said.

According to BMC officials, 20 per cent of corporators in the past terms were not comfortable using laptops. They continued to use paper. Officials believe 75 per cent work will become paperless a few months after the tablets are distributed.

Shiv Sena corporator and Leader of the House in BMC, Yashwant Jadhav, said: “This is a wrong approach by the civic administration. For every new thing, the civic body trains its officials. Then why not the corporations? Instead of offering to distribute tablets, they should conduct training workshops for corporators.”

BJP corporator from Andheri Abhijit Samant said tablets would be more handy and easy to use for many. “Most of us use a smartphone and hence using a tablet will automatically become easier than using a laptop,” he said.

