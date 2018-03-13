BMC corporators to distribute jute, cloth bags in all wards

According to Trishila Kamble, nursing secretary in BMC, under which 900 nurses from KEM hospital are attached, the machines are facing functional issues that affect attendance registration of staffers. (Representational Image) According to Trishila Kamble, nursing secretary in BMC, under which 900 nurses from KEM hospital are attached, the machines are facing functional issues that affect attendance registration of staffers. (Representational Image)

In order to get rid of plastic carry bags completely, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its corporators have decided to distribute cloth and jute bags in all 227 electoral wards. The civic body is aiming to completely discontinue the usage of plastic carry bags across its jurisdiction. To start with, two Shiv Sena corporators have already given funds from the corporators’ fund for the purpose.

Yashwant Jadhav, Leader of the House and Shiv Sena corporator in the BMC, has already given Rs 30 lakh from his corporator’s fund for distributing cloth and jute bags in his ward number 209 (Darukhana, Ekta Nagar, Wadi Bunder, Anjir Wadi). Meanwhile, another Sena corporator and chairman of standing committee Ramesh Korgaonkar has given away Rs 50 lakh for the project in his ward number 114 (Kranti Nagar, Anand Nagar, Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Sarveshwar Hospital, S.V.B. College of Pharmacy).

“This is the need of the hour. Plastic carry bags have been used across Mumbai in large scale and then disposed off. Many nullahs in the city get chocked after plastic carry bags get stuck in its outlets. It’s time we must get rid of these plastic carry bags or polythene bags and contribute to save the environment,” said Jadhav.

The BMC, in its revised budget for 2018-19, has proposed a project of paper and cloth bag making, women self help groups will be assigned this project. The civic body had made a budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh for this project.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App