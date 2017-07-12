Coastal Road gets in-principle nod from panel

The BMC has, in its annual budget, allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the project and officials working on the project hope to utilise the funds this financial year. The BMC has, in its annual budget, allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the project and officials working on the project hope to utilise the funds this financial year.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious Coastal Road project has cleared one more milestone. The high-powered committee appointed by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted in principle approval to the project, paving the way for the collector to hand over the foreshore land to the BMC.

The civic administration gave a presentation on the alignment of the Coastal Road to the committee comprising Mumbai Police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Maharashtra Heritage Conservation Committee chairman Ramanath Jha. The BMC needed the approval of the committee for a 500-m stretch of the Coastal Road, from Chota Chowpatty till Princess Street flyover since it falls within the Marine Drive, which is a heritage precinct.

A senior civic official said during the discussion, while the committee members in principle granted approval to the project, they expressed certain concerns about the project. “Members of the committee said the section which is a part of the Marine Drive precinct should maintain the character and alignment of the Marine Drive. We will incorporate their suggestions in our plan,” the official said. Civic officials are planning to complete the tendering process of the project by the end of November and start work by December this year.

The BMC has, in its annual budget, allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the project and officials working on the project hope to utilise the funds this financial year.

