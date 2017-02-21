BMC Elections 2017 Live Updates: Polling to begin at 7:30 am

A polling official cross checks the numbers on electronic voting machines at a distribution center for up comeing Bmc Election on Monday. Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar A polling official cross checks the numbers on electronic voting machines at a distribution center for up comeing Bmc Election on Monday. Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with 227 municipal wards, goes to the polls on Tuesday. The polling will begin at 7.30 am and will close at 5.30 pm. The results will be declared on February 23. Holding the status of the biggest municipal corporation in the country, BMC will witness competitive elections with 2,275 candidates in the fray for 227 seats. Along with the BMC, nine other civic bodies will go to polls in Maharashtra.

Here are the LIVE updates:

7:10 am: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is contesting the civic polls for the first time. The party has fielded 59 candidates in these elections. To read more on this – click here

7:00 am: The polling for BMC elections is expected to start at 7:30 am.

The major political parties contesting BMC polls are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Samajwadi Party, BSP and others. More than 7,297 polling centres and over 1.95 crore voters across the state are entitled to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for ten-city corporations.

