BMC civic budget: After Shiv Sena, now BJP wants realistic budget

After the Shiv Sena asked civic chief Ajoy Mehta to make this year’s civic budget “realistic”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now written to Mehta asking to make the budget “realistic” and “transparent”. The BJP has also demanded that the civic body should not hike any taxes this year, citing the strong financial condition of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ashish Shelar, Bandra (West) legislator and president of Mumbai unit of BJP, said the civic budget has been presented so far with inflated amounts. “It has resulted in increasing the total budget size. So, it should be presented with the realistic picture without inflating any figures. We have always insisted on transparency in the civic body’s functioning and making necessary provisions for it in the budget,” Shelar said.

He further said the BMC should pay attention in providing better services such as roads, sewerage lines and equal water distribution. “The civic body has failed in providing good quality roads to Mumbaikars. Also, the sewerage network is lacking in many parts of the suburbs while concrete solutions need to be made for equitable water distribution. While it is expected that you will propose these works in the budget, the civic body should not put the additional burden of taxes on the Mumbaikars as it is in sound financial condition,” he added.

Also, the taxes such as water, sewerage charges, along with others should not be hiked in this year’s budget, Shelar said.

Last week, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar had written to Mehta asking him to prepare a “realistic” budget. In his letter, Mahadeshwar highlighted his concern over lack of adequate expenditure, asking the administration to make allocations for projects which can be started in this financial year, effectively reducing the amount of the total budget.

Officials in the civic body indicated that the total budget estimates are likely to reduce compared to last year. “The allocations for the roads department will be reduced. Besides, if the Goods and Services Tax comes into effect, we will have to consider that as the BMC’s around 7000 crore revenue generated from Octroi will be lost,” said the official.

