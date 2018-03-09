BMC chief Ajoy Mehta assures staff will get pay after snag in biometric system

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

MUNICIPAL Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Thursday assured protesting staffers of civic hospitals that cuts in their salaries would be reversed. On Tuesday, agitating staffers demanded that the biometric attendance system in KEM Hospital be suspended.

“The commissioner has issued an order that pay will be released immediately for all. Head of departments will verify and send reports (in this regard). It will continue for a few months,” said Dr Avinash Supe, the director of tertiary care hospitals. At least 40 per cent of the 17,000 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals’ staffers received half or no salary for February because of ‘glitches’ in the digital attendance marking system. Employees register attendance on a biometric system linked to their Aadhaar cards. The system requires Internet connection to function seamlessly.

According to staffers, whenever Internet connection snaps, their attendance is not registered, which leads to repeated incorrect marking. On Wednesday, hundreds of nurses, paramedics and Class IV employees protested outside the dean’s office at KEM Hospital. On Thursday, a similar protest was organised at Nair Hospital.

“Several of our nurses received no salary, despite working every day. Our demand is that either the biometrics system be withdrwan or an alternative system be made functional to ensure that salaries are not deducted in a wrong way,” said Trishila Kamble, the secretary of the Municipal Nursing and Paramedical Staff Union.

