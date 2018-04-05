BMC capital expenditure highest in a decade

After downsizing its budget to Rs 25,141 crore in 2017-18, BMC has recorded the highest revised capital expenditure in last ten years, an increase of 31 per cent as compared to last year.

As the financial year came to an end on March 31, BMC has managed to spend almost 82.68 per cent of the funds budgeted by the Mumbai municipality for development works in 2017-18. Officials attribute this to a realistic budget last year, unlike the previous years, wherein the budget was said to be bloated. Capital expenditure refers to expenditure on development and new asset generation works. It does not include salaries, loan payments, pensions, and other recurring expenditures.

Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta, while rolling out the budget for 2017-18 last March, had slashed the city’s spend plan for 2017-18 to make it more ‘realistic.’

In 2016-17, the BMC had budgeted Rs 12,598 crore for capital works, but ended up spending just Rs 3,850 crore by March-end. However, as per the revised estimates of 2017-18, BMC managed to spend around Rs 5,082 of the total Rs 6,111 budgeted for the development work by March 31. The amount spent upto January-end was just Rs 2,261 crore. “This is the first time the expenditure has increased. We managed to change the previous trend, this time the revised estimate was more than the budget estimate due to the expenditure. This points out at our efforts towards providing better infrastructure facilities to the citizens,” said a senior BMC official. BMC’s Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project department has shown the best budget utilisation ratio among other departments. While the municipality had set aside Rs 237.06 crore for projects at the start of the year, the department spent Rs 249.60 crore till March-end, which is over 105 per cent of the budgeted amount. This is followed by the water supply project which has managed to spend Rs 121 crore of the total Rs 123.15 crore budgeted, which is around 98.60 per cent. Of the total Rs 480 crore set aside for the third best, hydraulic engineering department, around Rs 459.99 crore were spent.

