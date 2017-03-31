BMC budget: Cost cut conspiracy to drive Marathi manoos out of city, says staff union

Ajoy Mehta presented the budget to Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Koregaonkar Wednesday. Express Ajoy Mehta presented the budget to Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Koregaonkar Wednesday. Express

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation proposed cuts in the cost of running its establishment, the Shiv Sena-led employees’ union has opposed the move vehemently, stating it was a conspiracy to “drive the Marathi manoos out of the city”. In its annual budget, the civic body has proposed trimming its revenue expenditure, through measures such as not filling up posts vacant for three years and merging several posts for rationalisation under the new human resources policy. According to civic chief Ajoy Mehta, the steps can bring down the BMC’s establishment expenditure by Rs 2,525.56 crore annually. Officials, however, said many posts would be merged ahead of new recruitment, which will bring down the total number of employees. At present, there are 1.25 lakh municipal employees.

“Besides merging of the posts, the annual attrition rate is in the civic body is also high. So, for new recruitment, the posts will be filled under the new policy with the ratio of 3:1. This means one post would be filled against three existing posts. It is just an approximate average and may vary in each department, based on the posts,” said a senior official. Baba Kadam, president of the Municipal Karmchari Kamgar Sena, affiliated to the Shiv Sena, said they would oppose the move at all levels. “How is it possible for one person to do all work? Such an attempt was made a few years ago by the then civic chief, but did not succeed. It is not feasible,” said Kadam, a former Sena corporator.

Kadam further said the move was a conspiracy against Marathi-speaking people to deprive them of jobs. “It is a conspiracy to drive away the Marathi manoos out of the city. First, they say Marathi-speaking people should get preference in such jobs, and then measures are introduced that will only help non-Marathi speaking people bag the jobs,” he alleged. The step is also likely to be opposed by Sena corporators in the civic body when the budget comes for the approval of the general body, sources said. “We are studying it. If it against the employees, then we will oppose it,” said Yashwant Jadhav, Sena corporator and leader in the BMC.

In the budget, Mehta has proposed that the current system of separate cadre of stenographers, clerks, telephone operators, etc. be done away with. “All these functions shall be carried out by a single post of Executive Assistant,” Mehta said, adding that a similar exercise could be carried out in the Hydraulic Engineering (HE) department. “The attempt is to increase the skill level and qualification expected for the posts, with employees having sound knowledge of technology. It is the need of the hour to improve the capability of the employees,” said IA Kundan, additional municipal commissioner.

