BMC Budget 2018-19: Rs 2,569 crore for education, 59 new civic-run schools proposed

To give a fillip to the standard of education in the civic-run schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed 35 new schools affiliated to CBSE and other boards (IB, IGCSE, ICSE) under a public private partnership system.

These projects will be undertaken in BMC schools currently closed due to decreasing or zero student strength. Besides, the civic body has allocated Rs 25 crore to start 24 new civic schools that will follow international schools’ curriculum.

This year, a budgetary provision of Rs 2.5 crore was also made for installation of sanitary napkin-vending machines and sanitary incinerators in 159 civic run schools.

Some other budgetary provisions include installation of 4,046 CCTV cameras in 381 BMC schools, Rs 2.38 crore for providing protein-rich snacks along with midday meals to students and expansion of the ‘free special ferry bus’ service from 7,000 students to all students of civic schools.

Budgetary provision of Rs 65 crore has been made for the scheme. The BMC education budget estimates totalling Rs 2,569 crore were presented on Friday.

