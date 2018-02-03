BMC Budget 2018-19: Rs 112-crore push to digitisation

BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta greets Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Koregaonkar after presenting the annual budget on Friday. (Ganesh Shirsekar) BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta greets Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Koregaonkar after presenting the annual budget on Friday. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

WITH use of GIS, GPS, other technology-backed solutions for internal processes and for more effective services, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to adopt digitisation across departments in the coming year. Intending to bring in more transparency, accountability and security in its functioning, the civic body has announced multiple measures involving cutting edge technology.

For starters, a provision of Rs 112.12 crore has been made in the 2018-19 budget estimates to get the BMC’s departments computerised to provide all services, registration, application processes online, and streamline the process of approving applications and fast tracking these processes.

With a view to provide 24×7 online services to people, the civic body has already computerised the common functionality of its departments using SAP Enterprise Resources Planning. The civic body is now set to further strengthen this system. “The upgraded system will be a platform to provide better services. It would help in high speed report creation, will give mobile access with minimum customisation. Moreover, it will bring in more transparency and more accountability. So there will be no more sitting on files,” said Ajoy Mehta, Municipal Commissioner. A budgetary provision of Rs 79.06 crore for upgrading the SAP was also made.

In the first phase of going digital, the civic body has so far offered around 28 citizen-related services online. This includes renewal services, new registrations, changes in constitutions, amalgamations, etc. Besides its online services also include combined business applications (health, factory, licence) tree trimming, trenching applications and linkage of occupation certificates with the new Removal of Encroachment Tracking and Management System.

Apart from these, the civic body has this year proposed 23 new registration services online — Deonar abattoir registrations, hoarding licences, projection and stall board licences, film shooting permissions, etc. These are expected to be put online by the end of February 2018. “We are getting a system where citizens, for any kind of registration and application, need not make rounds of BMC offices. These applications can soon be done online,” added Mehta.

Also, under the ease of doing business, the BMC had made a move to give permissions online. With implementation of the online system, it was mandatory for departments to inform the applicant (hotels/restaurants) within 15 days whether he/she needs to submit additional documents. The civic body has also brought down the number of permissions from 200 to 70.

After facing flak from all quarters over the recent Kamala Mills fire and unauthorised constructions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed to develop a software to keep a check on violators. It insists that all restaurants should have a page for people’s feedback with a questionnaire on ‘safe restaurant’.

Mehta said, “This year, we emphasised on introducing IT and modern technology not only to provide better services to people but also as a tool to bring in transparency and speed in our operations.”

Also, the BMC’s computer systems are on the cloud, giving the municipality an added advantage of reduced costs and quicker deployment of new applications. BMC employees’ internal processes from PF slips to salary calculation are also now done through email or e-muster system.

Also, to integrate various civic services and provide a graphical overview of various applications, the BMC is set to create a GIS-based system with various services — sewers, water pipelines, drains, open spaces, other amenities, etc — on a common map or platform. This will facilitate decisions on permissions for underground works where utilities are not visible.

Other digitisation schemes have been provided allocations too. Under the Pragat Shaikshanik Maharashtra, the BMC proposes to set up an additional 1,300 digital classrooms in 2018-19, for which a budgetary provision of Rs 37 crore has been made. Under the same project, 25 e-libraries in civic schools have been proposed in 2018-19 on an experimental basis.

As part of going digital, the civic body, starting this year, has provided the facility of uploading registers and records online. This will enable inspectors to inspect documents online.

Currently, around 8,800 BMC employees/ officers have been allocated the official email facility. The civic body, in fiscal 2018-19, proposes to extend this facility to 15,000 employees.

