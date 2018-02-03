BMC Budget 2018-19: No mention of property tax waiver, Thackeray memorial

There was also no provision for the Bal Thackeray memorial to be built in the former mayoral bungalow off Dadar Chowpatty. (In picture: Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.) There was also no provision for the Bal Thackeray memorial to be built in the former mayoral bungalow off Dadar Chowpatty. (In picture: Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.)

ONE of the major poll promises made by the Shiv Sena during the civic polls last year, regarding waiving property tax for residential houses measuring up to 500 square feet and concessions for those living in houses measuring 500 square feet and 700 square feet, was completely missing from the year’s annual budget estimates presented Friday. There was also no provision for the Bal Thackeray memorial to be built in the former mayoral bungalow off Dadar Chowpatty.

“The proposal regarding waiving the property tax has been passed by the civic body and sent to the state government for making amendments in the MMC Act. We are awaiting the approval from the state government to process it,” said Yashwant Jadhav, senior Sena corporator and group leader in the BMC.

In July last year, the proposal was moved by Jadhav and passed in the general body meeting. With property tax collections not meeting targets in the current financial year, officials were uncertain of the waiver being included in the budget estimates.

When asked about the allocation for the Thackeray memorial, Jadhav said, “The provision was made last year in the standing committee level when it came for discussion. We will increase that allocation when we discuss it in the standing committee.”

The Opposition, meanwhile, termed the budget an ‘eyewash’ for Mumbaikars. “No new projects have been taken up. While the hospitals are in a mess, the civic body has increased the charges, which is wrong. Besides, the discrimination in charges for Mumbaikars and non-Mumbaikars is also not right,” said Ravi Raja, Opposition leader and senior Congress corporator.

However, the BJP has congratulated the civic administration for not introducing new taxes and for allocating Rs 1,500 crore for the coastal road project.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App