BMC Budget 2018-19: No assistance to BEST

BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking in Mumbai. (Express photo) BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) undertaking in Mumbai. (Express photo)

Mumbai Even after taking a step towards bailing out the debt-ridden Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking by merging the civic budget with BEST budget last year, the BMC did not mention any financial assistance to BEST for 2018-19.

The Municipal Commissioner mentioned a few small initiatives involving BEST services, like free bus rides for school students and a provision of Rs 10 crore for repair of dilapidated housing quarters of BEST employees. A provision of Rs 50 lakh has been made for a Depot Automation and Installation of Passenger Information System (PIS).

While the BEST is seeking financial assistance from the BMC, the latter has warned the undertaking asking it to implement reforms to reduce accumulating losses.

BMC chief Ajoy Mehta said: “The financial position of the BEST continues to be precarious like the previous year, despite warnings to implement reforms. The losses of the transport division continue to mount and expected losses this year are of Rs 1,043.41 crore. The surplus from the electricity division is also showing a steady decline.”

BMC has provided financial help to BEST in the past. But it is now insisting that BEST fixes its problems to reduce losses before it offers further assistance.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App