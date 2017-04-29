BMC approaches Thane collector to revoke shutdown order for 10 quarries

Tackling the crisis of shortage of aggregate material for ongoing road works in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has written to the Thane collector Mahendra Kalyankar requesting him to re-open 10 of the quarries shut down earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Thane collector has given directions that the material from three quarries under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) be given to the BMC on priority basis.

In a letter to the Thane collector on April 25, officials from the roads department requested that the order to shut down the 70-odd quarries be revoked for a select few, supplying material to the contractors employed by the BMC. “We have included a list of around 10 quarries in the Navi Mumbai region which have been supplying material to our contractors. We have asked the Thane collector to allow these particular quarries just till the end of May so that we are able to complete our pre-monsoon works,” the official said.

As a temporary relief, the civic officials said, the Thane collector’s office had given directions to the agencies running the three quarries under the jurisdiction of the MIDC to supply material to BMC contractors on priority to complete pre-monsoon road works.

“Apart from the few quarries where the contractors are still able to get the material, we have asked the contractors from quarries beyond the jurisdiction of Thane in areas like Padgha, Ulwa and Panvel as well,” said the official from the roads department.

The roads officials stated that considering the extent of work which needs to be completed as part of the pre-monsoon work, the contractors will need around 50,000 cubic metres of aggregate material. Since the contractors will now have to procure the aggregate material from quarries which are farther away from the city, there is rising concern within the officials of the roads department that the contractors are likely to demand extra funds for transportation of the material.

“We pay the contractor to do the work and the manner of procuring the material is their responsibility. However, they may ask for more money since there is a competition for getting the material among other government agencies and private players as well,” said a civic official.

After taking stock of the status of work, the roads department officials found that around 5-6 contractors are lagging behind and may not be able to complete the work by end of May.

“We will take legal action against them if they fail to complete the work. We are also planning to confiscate their performance guarantee and will issue notices to them,” said the official.

With monsoon just two months away, the BMC is exploring all possibilities to find alternate sources while competing with other agencies like the Public Works Department as well as the housing industry.

The shortage of the aggregate material used in both asphalt and cement-concrete roads rose after the Thane collector had earlier issued orders to shut down the quarries by March 31. The reason was cited as the companies’ failure to comply with norms of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board as well as the environment ministry. Around 70 quarries in the Navi Mumbai region were shut down which brought the ongoing work at several locations in the city to a standstill.

